January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  AAP To Take Legal Action Against BJP For Sharing Doctored Video Of Kejriwal

AAP To Take Legal Action Against BJP For Sharing Doctored Video Of Kejriwal

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AAP To Take Legal Action Against BJP For Sharing Doctored Video Of Kejriwal
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
AAP To Take Legal Action Against BJP For Sharing Doctored Video Of Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T19:01:40+05:30
Also read

Aam Aadmi Party has threatened to take legal action against BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference on Sunday said, "The BJP knows that Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility and hence they have used his doctored interview to create a false impression among the people."

"This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places. The Aam Aadmi Party will not allow such machinations by the BJP and will take legal action against them," he said.

Sisodia claimed that since the BJP has "failed in all its machinations" against the farmers, they plotted a new scheme riding on Kejriwal's popularity.

"We pity the BJP's tactics who despite having their government at the Centre and in many states, have lost people's trust and hence have to use Arvind Kejriwal's doctored video to save the farm laws," he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Contriutes Rs 5,10,000 For Construction Of Ram Temple

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos