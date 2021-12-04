Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
AAP Set To Be BJP Clone: P Chidambaram

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) is ‘imitating’ BJP which will make it less relevant, said former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. He said the party is on the path to become clone of BJP.

AAP Set To Be BJP Clone: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File photo)

AAP Set To Be BJP Clone: P Chidambaram
2021-12-04T18:34:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 6:34 pm

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), saying it will soon become “clone” of BJP.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery. The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become. Soon, the AAP will become a clone of the BJP," he wrote on Twitter.

Chidambaram, who has been the former Union Finance Minister also lashed out at the BJP for changing three chief ministers in Uttarakhand in five years.

"Uttarakhand has seen three chief ministers in five years, but no development. The start of development will be today, three months before the elections! There will be nothing but foundation stones and plaques," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore in Uttarakhand where assembly polls are slated for early next year. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk P. Chidambaram Narendra Modi New Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress PM Modi Uttarakhand National
