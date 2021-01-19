AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Accuses UP CM Of Filing Fake FIR To Win Political Battles

Somnath Bharti, Aam Aadmi Party MLA accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fighting political battles by filing fake FIRs, with the help of the police. Saying that political fights should be fought only through political means, Bharti asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stop the alleged practices.



After his release on bail in two cases, Bharti said, "There is no place for violence in democracy. Political fights should be fought through political means and not through fake FIRs and taking the help of police and hiding behind them".

For making “objectionable remarks” against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and state’s hospitals, two cases were filed against the AAP MLA, one in Rae Bareilly and the other in Amethi. “I am being released from jail after 200 hours. I want to tell Yogiji that even if he keeps me in jail for 200 days, I will still go from house to house, from locality to locality in Uttar Pradesh to present the Kejriwal model of governance and its achievements on issues of education, water, power health, security,” Bharti said.

“We have set up a model in Delhi and the people of Uttar Pradesh also have the right to get benefits similar to those being extended to the people in Delhi. We will ensure that people here get similar rights,” he said.

Attacking the UP CM, Bharti said, “There is an undeclared emergency in the state and he has gone even beyond the Congress. There is an attempt to gag the voice of everyone.”

Bharti said on behalf of the AAP, it was his promise that he would apprise the people of the Kejriwal model of governance versus the Adityanath model of governance.

He said his party will contest the coming Zila panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, a special court in Sultanpur had granted bail to Somnath Bharti in one of the two cases lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals two days earlier.

On Saturday, he was granted bail by a Rae Bareli court in the other case. The cases were registered against him in Rae Bareli and Amethi after he had made the objectionable remarks.

Shortly before his arrest, an unknown miscreant had hurled ink a Bharti face. Bharti was remanded in 14-day judicial custody at the Amhat jail in Sultanpur district.

With PTI inputs

