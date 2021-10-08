Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
AAP Leader Slams UP Govt's Handling Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

'They were celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav while the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri,' said Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. He also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Misra Teni.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh took deep digs at the BJP while slamming its handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence | PTI

2021-10-08T08:11:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 8:11 am

AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was "shameful" for the BJP government in the state.

"Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested yet. Now the Supreme Court has also asked that why have arrests not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government," he informed the media.

When the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in Lucknow. They didn't even bother to go to meet the families of the deceased farmers, Singh said.

He said the victims' families are dissatisfied as no action has been taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident so far, but the Uttar Pradesh government is claiming that they are satisfied. "By telling such a lie, the government is patting its own back," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

When he was asked about Union Minister Mishra's claim of his son not being involved in the incident, he responded that the Union minister had openly threatened the farmers just a few days ago.

"There is a video of it. On the basis of it, he should be dismissed from the cabinet," Singh said.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest against the participation of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a programme organised in Mishra's native village in the Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Union minister's son, Ashish Kumar Mishra, is an accused in the case.

(With PTI Inputs)

Sanjay Singh (AAP) Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Farmers protest
