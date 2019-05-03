Aam Aadmi Party MLA Joins BJP, Says Party Treated Legislators Poorly

﻿
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai’s joining comes a day after Union Minister, Vijay Goel on Thursday claimed that 14 AAP legislators are in touch with the BJP.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2019
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai
outlookindia.com
2019-05-03T17:18:35+0530

Accusing the AAP leadership of treating party legislators  shabbily, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Anil Bajpai from Gandhinagar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Bajpai joined the BJP in the presence of party national vice president Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel.

After joining the party, Bajpai accused the AAP of treating its legislators poorly.

His joining comes a day after Goel on Thursday claimed that 14 AAP legislators are in touch with the BJP.

(IANS)

