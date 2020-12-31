'A New Year With Something In Hand': Drug Controller Hints At Vaccine Approval Soon

The approval for Covid-19 vaccine is right around the corner, the drug control authority indicated on Thursday.

"Probably we will have a new year with something in hand", the Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani said at a webinar today.

The expectant news comes ahead of a meeting scheduled of an expert panel on emergency use of vaccine authorisation for tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that, "Preparations are in last stages for the vaccination programme against Covid-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine