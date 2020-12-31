December 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'A New Year With Something In Hand': Drug Controller Hints At Vaccine Approval Soon

'A New Year With Something In Hand': Drug Controller Hints At Vaccine Approval Soon

An emergency meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the emergency use of vaccine authorisation

Outlook Web Bureau 31 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'A New Year With Something In Hand': Drug Controller Hints At Vaccine Approval Soon
Representational image
PTI
'A New Year With Something In Hand': Drug Controller Hints At Vaccine Approval Soon
outlookindia.com
2020-12-31T13:46:31+05:30
Also read

The approval for Covid-19 vaccine is right around the corner, the drug control authority indicated on Thursday. 

"Probably we will have a new year with something in hand", the Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani said at a webinar today. 

The expectant news comes ahead of a meeting scheduled of an expert panel on emergency use of vaccine authorisation for tomorrow. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that, "Preparations are in last stages for the vaccination programme against Covid-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Pt Birju Maharaj Asked To Vacate Govt Accommodation, Delhi HC Stays Centre's Notice

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos