October 17, 2020
Corona
9 Killed, 30 Injured In Collision Between Jeep, UP Roadways Bus In Pilibhit

Accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district. The bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas: Officials

PTI 17 October 2020
Representational Image
At least 9 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday
File photo
2020-10-17T13:38:12+05:30

At least 9 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, "In an early morning accident involving a jeep and a roadways bus, nine persons were killed, while over 30 persons were injured."

He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep.

"Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The ill-fated bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas," he said.

Police officials said that the accident site is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

