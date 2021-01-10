89 Sites Finalised In Delhi For Covid-19 Vaccination: Satyender Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that the city government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi from January 16.

Jain said 36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals will have a Covid-19 vaccination centre each.

"The Centre has finalized around 5,000 sites across the country. As per the directions of the central government, we have finalized 89 hospitals as vaccination sites. The first phase of vaccination will start from January 16," he said.

"The first batch of vaccines will arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday. In the first phase, health care workers will be vaccinated. Thereafter, frontline workers and those aged above 50 will be given the doses," Jain told reporters.

Teachers will be included as frontline workers, he said.

There will be one Covid-19 vaccination centre each in every hospital. Around 10 health care staff will be deployed at each centre, he said.

"We are fully prepared to roll out the vaccination programme. We will administer the vaccine as soon as the doses arrive," he said.

The minister said the Delhi government has already requested the Centre to provide vaccines free of cost.

Jain said the city has been witnessing less than thousand cases per day for the last 15 days.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has improved a lot and the situation is now under control," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

