June 13, 2021
56 Shanties Housing 270 Rohingya Refugees Gutted In Blaze In Delhi

According to officials, the fire broke out at the Rohingya refugee camp located in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj late on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:52 pm
The Rohingya refugee camp in Kalindi Kunj has frequently reported fire accidents
Representational Image: AP Photo
2021-06-13T12:52:12+05:30
A massive blaze at a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area has destroyed 50 shanties, officials said on Sunday adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to officials, the fire broke out at the camp late Saturday and the fire department received information about it at 11.55 pm.

Soon after, fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 3 am Sunday, officials said.

"Fifty-six shanties, housing around 270 Rohingya refugees, were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and appropriate legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

