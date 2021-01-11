January 11, 2021
Corona
45-Year-Old Woman Leaves Home After Tiff With Family, Found Hanging From Tree In UP

The body was found in a forest area under Jarcha police station limits in what appeared to be a case of suicide.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Representational Image
2021-01-11T08:19:55+05:30

In a tragic case, a 45-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Greater Noida on Sunday, three days after she had left home following a tiff with her family.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey, the body was found in a forest area under Jarcha police station limits in what appeared to be a case of suicide.

"A police team involving local officials and forensic experts reached the spot where the body was hanging and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Pandey told PTI.

He also mentioned that the woman's family members have been contacted and they have told the police that she had left home on January 7 after a tiff and without informing anyone regarding her whereabouts.

The cause of her taking the extreme step is being investigated, he added.

In a separate incident, a man was found dead in his rented accommodation in Noida's Mamura area under Phase 3 police station limits, officials said.

“The deceased belonged to Etawah district and was found hanging in his room. The body has been sent for autopsy and further details are awaited," a police spokesperson said.

With PTI inputs

