4-Year-Old Playing Inside Parked Bus Raped By Driver, Left To Die Inside Gunny Bag

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl was raped and left to die by the driver of a bus ferrying employees of a private firm in Mumbai, new agency ANI reported.

The incident took place in Bhayandar. The victim, a slum-resident was playing with her friends inside the bus that was parked nearby.

According to the police, the driver and his helper had parked the luxury bus after picking up employees of the private firm and was drinking inside when the children were playing.

While the kids were still inside the drive started the bus and kidnapped the girl.

The drunk driver took the bus to an isolated spot and sexually abused the girl who was crying for help.

To keep her silent, the driver then strangulated her and after the victim became unconscious, the accused had put her in a polythene gunny bag and dumped her on the roadside.

A passers-by noticed the movement inside the bag and found the girl alive.

The cops rushed to the spot and took the girl to a hospital, where she is now recuperating and is out of danger.

The accused was identified and tracked down with the help of CCTV visuals and was arrested. He has been booked under IPC sections 376(2)(i), 376(3) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) and sections 4,8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

