Maharashtra: 4 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Truck

The accident took place near Kasegaon village in Maharashtra's Solapur district early morning as the victims were on their way to have 'darshan' of Lord Vitthal

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Four people including a minor girl were killed as the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a standing truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Friday morning. 

Police said the accident took place near Kasegaon village on Sangola-Pandharpur road in the district around 6 am and one person suffered injuries in the mishap. 

Inspector Kiran Avchar of Pandharpur tehsil police station informed that the deceased and injured all hailed from Chandgad tehsil in Kolhapur district. They were on their way to have 'darshan' of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur. 

"One man, two women, and a girl died in the mishap, which left one person seriously injured," he added.

Prima-facie, the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit the stationary truck parked on the roadside from the front side, he said.

The total number of occupants of the vehicle are being ascertained, Avchar said. 

Inputs from PTI

