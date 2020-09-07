September 07, 2020
Corona
3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mahatashtra's Palghar, No Casualty

The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

PTI 07 September 2020
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, an official said.

Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district on Friday and Saturday.

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.

×