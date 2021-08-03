348 Custodial Deaths In Last 3 Years, 1,189 Tortured In Detention: Govt

Days after the mob fury following the custodial death led to the death of a woman police constable in Bihar, the government has informed the Lok Sabha that 348 people died in police custody in different parts of the country in the last three years.

According to data shared by the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday, 1,189 others were found to be tortured during detention in the same period.

The data is based on the information received from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), 136 people died in police custody in 2018, 112 in 2019 and 100 in 2020.

Moreover, 542 people were tortured in police custody in 2018, 411 in 2019 and 236 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.

In recent days, rising encounter killings in the state of Assam has caused concern across political parties as well as rights organisations with several critics referring to Assam Police under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government as "trigger-happy". At least 15 suspected militants and criminals have been shot dead in police encounters since May of this year alone as they reportedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody. At least 25 others were injured in similar incidents in the same period.

(With inputs from PTI)

