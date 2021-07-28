J&K Cloudburst: 4 Dead, 40 Missing In Kishtwar

Also read Cloudburst In J&K Causes Flash Floods In Ganderbal

Amid reports of a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district leaving one dead and nine missing, a cloudburst has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir which has left four persons dead and nearly 40 persons missing.

The incident took place in a remote village in J&K's Kishtwar district early Wednesday and rescue operations are currently underway. Teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, they said.

NDTV reported that at least four persons had died due to the cloudburst.

The reports of the cloudburst follow a cloudburst that had earlier taken place in J&K's Ganderbal district on July 12.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.



(With inputs from PTI)





