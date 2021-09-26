Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

2 LeT Militants Behind Killing Of BJP leader And His Family Killed In J&K Encounter: Police

The BJP leader Waseem Bari, his brother and father also associated with the party were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora last year.

2 LeT Militants Behind Killing Of BJP leader And His Family Killed In J&K Encounter: Police
Two militants in encounter in J&K's Bandipora.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

2 LeT Militants Behind Killing Of BJP leader And His Family Killed In J&K Encounter: Police
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T19:01:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 7:01 pm

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari last year, including his brother and father—also affiliated with the party were killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir Bandipora district on Sunday, police said.

Officials said they received information about the presence of militants in Watrina village of the district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched in the area by the security forces.

The holed-up militants were given multiple opportunities to surrender to which they did not pay any heed and fired indiscriminately at the joint search party, said an official.

He added the security forces retaliated leading to the encounter.

He said the two terrorists, identified as Azad Ahmad Shah and Abid Rashid Dar alias Haqani, were killed in the exchange of fire and their bodies retrieved. Arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol, and incriminating materials have been seized from the encounter site, he said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The two slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Dar was a Pakistan-trained terrorist who had crossed over the Wagah Border in April 2018 and had infiltrated back in 2019, the police spokesperson said.

'Police records show that both the terrorists were involved in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments and killing civilians. Dar was instrumental in recruiting gullible youth in north Kashmir into LeT," he added.

According to the spokesperson, both of them, along with foreign terrorists Usman and Sajad alias Haider, were involved in the killing of BJP district president Waseem Bari, his brother and father in July last year.

Usman and Sajad were killed in an encounter at Kreeri in August last year.

"Therefore, all the four terrorists involved in the... killing of the BJP leader and his family have been eliminated," the spokesperson said.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar appreciated the police and security forces for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kashmir BJP Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Encounters Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India Suffering Due To Colonial Era Laws From Last 70 Years, It Needs A Relook: SC Judge

India Suffering Due To Colonial Era Laws From Last 70 Years, It Needs A Relook: SC Judge

Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Amazon Akin To East India Company: RSS Linked Weekly

‘BJP Limited To Rhetoric Only, Will Defeat It Across India’: Mamata

Punjab CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Kin Of 2 Deceased Farmers In Ongoing Farmer Protests

IMD Warns As Cyclone Gulab's Landfall Process Begins

Strongly Recommend 50% Reservation In Judiciary For Women Lawyers: CJI

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws

IAF Air Show After 14 years In Kashmir Leaves Audiences Spellbound

IAF Air Show After 14 years In Kashmir Leaves Audiences Spellbound

Police Arrest Ex-JeM Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Chasing For 20 Years

Police Arrest Ex-JeM Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Chasing For 20 Years

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement