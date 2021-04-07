16-Year-Old Girl Raped While Returning From Her Field In UP’s Ballia, Accused Absconding

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

The minor was raped on Sunday by a 24-year-old man and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday, Garwar police station SHO Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

The FIR stated that she was raped while returning from her field. Police are on the lookout to arrest the absconding accused.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine