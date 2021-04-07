April 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  16-Year-Old Girl Raped While Returning From Her Field In UP’s Ballia, Accused Absconding

16-Year-Old Girl Raped While Returning From Her Field In UP’s Ballia, Accused Absconding

The FIR stated that the girl was raped while returning from her field. Police are on the lookout to arrest the absconding accused.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
16-Year-Old Girl Raped While Returning From Her Field In UP’s Ballia, Accused Absconding
Representational Image
16-Year-Old Girl Raped While Returning From Her Field In UP’s Ballia, Accused Absconding
outlookindia.com
2021-04-07T13:15:50+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

The minor was raped on Sunday by a 24-year-old man and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday, Garwar police station SHO Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

The FIR stated that she was raped while returning from her field. Police are on the lookout to arrest the absconding accused.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bengal Polls 2021: Returning Officers Removed In Eight Kolkata Constituencies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos