15-Year-Old Differently Abled Teen Pregnant After Being Repeatedly Raped By Neighbour

The incident took place in Wajidpur village, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma said. Rajpal Saini, the accused has been arrested. He had been raping the minor over a period of several months.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
A 15-year-old differently-abled girl was repeatedly raped by her 50-year-old neighbour in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The victim is now seven-month pregnant.

The incident took place in Wajidpur village, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma said. Rajpal Saini, the accused has been arrested. He had been raping the minor over a period of several months.

The family came to know of the crime only after they discovered her pregnancy.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

(IANS)

