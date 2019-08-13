15-Year-Old Differently Abled Teen Pregnant After Being Repeatedly Raped By Neighbour

A 15-year-old differently-abled girl was repeatedly raped by her 50-year-old neighbour in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The victim is now seven-month pregnant.

The incident took place in Wajidpur village, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma said. Rajpal Saini, the accused has been arrested. He had been raping the minor over a period of several months.

The family came to know of the crime only after they discovered her pregnancy.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

(IANS)