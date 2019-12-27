'Only 30-32 Kashmiri Leaders' In Detention, Says BJP's Ram Madhav

Even as leading figures from Kashmir's political circle continue to be detained, the BJP on Friday said "only 30-32 prominent leaders" were still under preventive detention.

"4 months ago, a large number of people were put under preventive detention. But, today, only 30-32 prominent leaders are under preventive detention and in total the number is less than 100," said BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Top Kashmiri mainstream leaders, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah – and former ministers and legislators were detained by the central government immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories (UTs) on August 5.

Recently, the detention of Farooq Abdullah was extended by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail.

Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, had the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of the UT Ladakh on Friday as remaining areas stayed suspended for 145 days since August 5.

The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)