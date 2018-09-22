India Must Create Globally Recognizable Brands: NITI Ayog

As Indian companies take gigantic strides in penetrating global markets with the country having one of the highest growth rates in major economies, India must create globally recognizable super brands.

“It is a great challenge to India with our tremendous potential, to create awareness and acceptance of Indian brands globally. While India has had success in creating global awareness for Yoga, Bollywood and Cricket, which are great examples of global brand building, we need many more efforts to popularise Indian brands to become global consumer brands. I think perfection, passion, resources and excellence are a must to create brands at the global level,” Mr. Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog said.

He was speaking at Superbrands Awards Event in New Delhi.

Superbrands India pays tribute to exceptional brands across sectors including FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, Logistics, Cement and Retail among. This year 56 brand received Superbrands awards, NITI Ayog said in a press release issued on Saturday.

“Indian branding is continuously innovating and digital branding has become as important if not more than conventional branding. Branding in India across sectors has been continuously evolving and is creating the right noise to reach their TG. Superbrands India will continue to mine out the top brands in India doing exceptional branding and honor them with Superbrands seal,” Ms. Geetanjali Anand, CMD Superbrands India said.

Superbrands India is a licensee of Superbrands Worldwide, that operates in 86 countries. It was launched in India in 2002 by Mr. Anmol Dar, and has stood its ground as the most respected arbiter of branding through the years.

Superbrands status is given to a brand through a rigorous research and selection process with an impeccable reputation of fairplay. Entry to the Superbrands programme is strictly by invitation.

The brands selected are awarded the Superbrands Awards Seal, which can be used to symbolize their superbrand status. Research by Nielson has found that consumers are 74% more likely to purchase products or services displaying the Superbrands Awards Seal.

The Superbrands Coffee Table book, is brought out once in every 18 months and is the only platform designed to tell the compelling stories and render case histories of these outstanding brands that have been selected for superbrand status. The organisation believes that people gain a greater appreciation of the discipline of branding and a greater admiration of the brands themselves through the coffee table book.