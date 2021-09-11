Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

India's forex reserve touched a high of US$642.45 billion for the week ending September 3, 2021. However, the preliminary trade data for August seeks a certain amount of caution

Trending

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T20:27:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:27 pm

As per the latest RBI data, forex reserves in India rose by approx US$8.90 billion on a week-over-week basis to touch US$642.45 billion as of week ending September 3, 2021. Gold reserves went up by $642 million to touch approximate US$38.1 billion for the same period. The data added that India's reserve position in the IMF too increased by US$11 million to touch $5.12 billion. 

While this does trigger optimism about the overall macroeconomic situation of the country- a closer look at the data calls for certain amount of caution. The commodity and merchandise market have the potential to play spoilsport. 

Preliminary trade data not very promising

As per the preliminary data available for August 2021, the commodity and merchandise trade do not project the same picture. Overall exports rose for August on a year-over-year (YoY) basis rose 45.17% to US$33.14 billion whereas the imports rose by approx 51.5%. Particularly concerning here was gold. Import for the yellow metal rose by 82.22% for the same period on YoY basis. Imports of petroleum, crude and related products rose by approx 80.4%. The trade deficit widened to a four-month high at US$13.87 billion compared to US$22.7 billion for the same period, last year. 

According to The Hindu, exporters have sought relaxations on freight rates and container shortages to take adavantage of the steady recovery in the global trade. “The government needs to provide freight support to all exports till March 31, 2022, as freight rates have skyrocketed,"  A. Sakthivel, president of the Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations told the newspaper. 

Recurrent policy intervention and careful reading of data

While the recovery does offer optimism on multiple fronts but a steady recovery would require continued caution on spiking demand as well as manufacturing. It becomes imperative to exercise caution while comparing trends on a YoY basis. The economic growth had contracted in Q1 last year against a YoY comparision which points to a 20.1% growth. 

The economy is at the centre of an uncertainity triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is ever-changing and any recovery requires a sustainable surety. Therefore, constant manouvery and policy intervention by the Central Government would hold key to a sustained recovery.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

The Mental Uprising

The Mental Uprising

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

What Makes India The Deathbed Of Global Automakers?

After General Motors, Another Iconic US Automobile Company Ford Bids Adieu To India

Covid Pumps Up Paycheques For Techies, Realty Reaps The Goodies

Are PLIs Enough To Boost Indian Textile Sector?

Ola Becomes Latest To Join The Growing Electric Vehicles' Bandwagon In India

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Business

Govt Sticks To September 15 Deadline For Putting Financial Bids For Air India

Govt Sticks To September 15 Deadline For Putting Financial Bids For Air India

Indian Judiciary Has 4.5 Crore Pending Cases, Tribunals Have over 240 Vacancies

Indian Judiciary Has 4.5 Crore Pending Cases, Tribunals Have over 240 Vacancies

Axis Bank Marks Section 377 Verdict Anniversary With LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Policies

Axis Bank Marks Section 377 Verdict Anniversary With LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Policies

Growcent South Asia Investment Summit 2021

Growcent South Asia Investment Summit 2021

Read More from Outlook

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

BJP is gearing up for elections in end-2022 and possibly did not want to go with the incumbent Chief Minister. Who's next? Names of deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds.

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 36-year-old Portugal forward, was sold by Juventus to United last month. Ronaldo won every major Silverware with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement