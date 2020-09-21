Inbase Introduces Two New Smartwatches

Inbase has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching 2 new Smart Wearables – “Urban Lite” & “Urban Pro”. The watches are stylish and elegant and can be connected to any android phone easily.

With the launch of these products, Inbase will be strengthening its existing portfolio of premium smartwatch line-up. Key highlights of both these watches are :



Features of Urban Lite:



· 1.4 inch Full Touch TFT LCD Screen

· Calls, Social Media, Message and Weather notifications

· 8 Sports Mode

· GPS from mobile (Global Positioning System)

· Magnetic Charging Method

· Heart Rate Sensor

· Camera & Music Controls

· In-built Alarm &Stop Watch

· Detachable Silicone Straps

· 15 Days Standby

· IP68 Rating

· Rectangle Dial Shape

· Supported App: DaFit

· Battery Capacity: 170mAh

· 64KB RAM and 512KB ROM

· Drink Water Reminder

· Sedentary Reminder

· Menstrual Cycle Reminder

· Blood Pressure

· Blood Oxygen



Features of Urban Pro:



· 1.3 inch Full Touch TFT LCD Screen

· Zinc Alloy Casing

· 7 Sports Mode

· Magnetic Charging Method

· Heart Rate Sensor

· Silicon and Vegan Leather Straps

· In-built Alarm and Stop Watch

· Detachable Straps

· 30 Days Standby

· IP67 Rating

· Circular Dial Shape

· Supported App: Fundo

· Battery Capacity: 180mAh

· 64KB RAM and 512KB ROM

· Drink Water Reminder

· Sedentary Reminder

· Blood Oxygen

· Blood Pressure



Pricing and Availability:



Inbase Urban Lite & Pro are available at an introductory price of INR 5,499/- and INR 6,999/-respectively and are backed with a 12-months warranty. These Smartwatches are available through Urban Official Website (www.gourban.in) as well as on other leading retail outlets.







For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine