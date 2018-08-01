Aamir Khan, Indian Cricket Stars Invited To Imran Khan's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with actor Aamir Khan have been invited by the Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan for his oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry talking to media said the party has also asked the Foreign Office (FO) to inform it whether foreign heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be invited for August 11 event, the Dawn reported.

However, the response from the Foreign Office in the matter is still awaited.

According to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI emerged as the single largest party with 115 seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan released the complete preliminary results for 270 of 272 National Assembly constituencies.

ANI