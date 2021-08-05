August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Revoking Farm Laws Is Mandatory To Ensure Food Security In The Country: Priyanka Gandhi

Revoking Farm Laws Is Mandatory To Ensure Food Security In The Country: Priyanka Gandhi

'Modi ji has brought black farm laws, which are a threat to the food power of the country.' said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Outlook Web Desk 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:51 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Revoking Farm Laws Is Mandatory To Ensure Food Security In The Country: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Thursday that repealing the farm laws enacted by the Centre is the only way to ensure food security in India.
PTI
Revoking Farm Laws Is Mandatory To Ensure Food Security In The Country: Priyanka Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T15:51:31+05:30

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said  that in order to ensure proper maintenance of food security across the country, it was imperative to revoke the farm laws enacted by the Centre last year, as that only could restore the farmers' respect. 

Ahead of an event at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of a food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh, she also said in a tweet in Hindi that people thank the Prime Minister while actually it is  the farmers who take the onus of growing crops on themselves and do not allow food grains shortage even during the pandemic.  

"Modi ji has brought black farm laws, which are a threat to the food power of the country. If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then the farmers' respect will have to be restored by repealing these agri laws," the Congress general secretary said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

HC Notice To Maharashtra Government In Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s Case

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Narendra Modi New Delhi Farm Laws Food Security Centre Senior Congress Leader Congress Leader Farmers National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos