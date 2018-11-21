﻿
ICC Women's World T20, India Vs England: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Live

England beat India by nine runs in the final of 50-over world CUp last year, and India will look to erase the memories of that hear-breaking defeat.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Courtesy: ICC
India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the second semi-final of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20.

England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women's cricket in India.

To their credit, the 'Women in Blue' have been able to build on that momentum and a fantastic run in the ongoing World T20 is a testimony to that.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 23 (Friday)
Time: 5:30 AM IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farran, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt.

