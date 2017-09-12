How Indian Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Abducted By ISIS Terrorists In Yemen Was Rescued After 17 Months

An Indian priest Fr. Tomy Geroge, also known as Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted by terrorists in Yemen in March last year, has been rescued.

Union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj confirmed the Keralite priest’s release.

“I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued,” the minister said on Twitter.

Oman's official news agency said today that Muscat has secured the priest's release.

Thomas Uzhunnalil was held captive when jihadists attacked a care home operated by missionaries in the southern port city of Aden, killing 16 people, including four nuns.

Thomas Uzhunnalil was held captive when jihadists attacked a care home operated by missionaries in the southern port city of Aden, killing 16 people, including four nuns.

Oman's news agency released a picture of Uzhunnalil wearing local traditional dress and with a flowing but tidy white beard grown while in captivity.



He appeared healthy, standing tall before a portrait of the Oman's Sultan Qaboos.

The news release said Omani authorities "coordinated with Yemeni parties" to free Uzhunnalil, described as a "Vatican employee", at the request of the sultan.

The priest, who is in his mid-50s, last appeared in a video circulated online in December 2016, in which he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis to secure his freedom.

Yemeni authorities have blamed the Islamic State group for last year's attack. Al-Qaeda, which is also active in the area, distanced itself from the mass shooting, saying that it was not involved.



The internationally recognised government in war-torn Yemen is grappling with both an Iran-backed rebellion and a growing jihadist presence.



Al-Qaeda and IS have stepped up attacks in Aden, targeting mainly loyalists and members of a Saudi-led coalition battling Huthi rebels and their allies.



President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi has declared Aden to be Yemen's temporary capital since Sanaa has been in the hands of rebels since September 2014.