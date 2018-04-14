The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 April 2018 Last Updated at 10:28 am National Auto Fares

Delhi May See Hike In Auto Fares Soon

Transport Department of the Delhi government is likely to form a committee for revision of auto fares in the national capital, an official said today.
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi May See Hike In Auto Fares Soon
PTI FILE
Delhi May See Hike In Auto Fares Soon
outlookindia.com
2018-04-14T10:29:57+0530

Transport Department of the Delhi government is likely to form a committee for revision of auto fares in the national capital, an official said today.

A petition in this regard was received by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot from an auto union recently, said a government official.

"The minister has directed for forming a committee to come out with suggestions on auto fare revision. The committee is yet to be formed," he said.

The last auto fare revision was effected in 2013 and several unions have demanded hike in fares in view of increase in prices of fuel and growing number of taxis and cabs on the city roads.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Delhi City Limits National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Judge, Two Advocates Held For Accepting Rs 7.5 Lakh As Bribe For Granting Bail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters