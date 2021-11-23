Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HDFC Multi Cap NFO: Should You Invest In This Scheme Or Not ?

HDFC Multi Cap Fund by HDFC Mutual Fund will help you take advantage of investing across market caps. The NFO is open till December 7, 2021. It will make mandatory allocation of at least 25 per cent of its total assets each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

HDFC Multi Cap NFO: Should You Invest In This Scheme Or Not ?

Trending

HDFC Multi Cap NFO: Should You Invest In This Scheme Or Not ?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T15:38:34+05:30
Kundan Kishore

Kundan Kishore

More stories from Kundan Kishore
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 3:38 pm

The HDFC Multi Cap new fund offer (NFO), which was rolled out on November 23, is among the new breed of multi-cap schemes that fund houses are launching, in keeping with a circular by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding the asset allocation these funds need to follow.

In September 2020, Sebi came up with a specific circular on asset allocation by multi-cap funds, making it mandatory for the fund to allocate at least 25 per cent each to the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

After Sebi’s categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund categories in October 2017, fund houses were promoting many of their large-cap and flexi-cap schemes as multi-cap funds with higher exposure towards the large-cap segment. This led to either merger or change in categorisation of many of the so-called multi-cap schemes.

HDFC Multi Cap NFO, which will remain open till December 7, is the second scheme from the multi-cap category that has been launched this month. IDFC Mutual Fund launched IDFC Multi Cap Fund, whose subscription closes on November 26, was launched earlier this month. Moreover, Axis Mutual Fund is also set to launch its Axis Multi Cap NFO from November 26.

Portfolio Allocation

HDFC Multi Cap Fund will make mandatory allocation of at least 25 per cent of its total assets each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, while the balance 25 per cent of the portfolio will be allocated based on the market view of the fund manager.

The fund will predominantly invest in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. According to the scheme details, the fund will invest 60-75 per cent in large-cap and mid-cap stocks and 25-40 per cent in small-cap stocks. Typically, large-cap stocks are considered relatively safer than small-caps.

The 25 per cent allocation bandwidth to the fund manager will give some headroom to play across the market caps as per varied market conditions. For instance, when there is reversal in trend and the market starts going down, the fund manager may allocate to large-cap companies to contain the downside. In favourable conditions, the fund may increase the allocation towards small-cap companies to give the returns a kicker.

The benchmark index for the scheme is NIFTY500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index.

What Should You Do?

The basic principle of investing in mutual funds is diversification. And, this fund offers, diversification across market capitalisations. The fund could be an option for investors who want to take advantage of diversification across market caps without investing in too many funds. However, it remains to be seen whether the fund manager is able to generate alpha, or profit, for the investors in the long run.

Tags

Kundan Kishore HDFC Bank HDFC NFO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Spicejet Plans To Induct 50 Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts By December 2023

Spicejet Plans To Induct 50 Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts By December 2023

After Paytm’s Market Debut Debacle, Now MobiKwik Plans To Delay Its IPO

Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%. Check Details

Paytm Shares Jumps Over 8% After Falling For Two Days. Analysts Show Concern

Latent View Makes Stellar Market Debut, Shares Zoom 169%. Should You Buy?

Sensex Tanks Over 700 Points. Infosys Top Loser, Followed By ICICI Bank, HUL, More

Go Fashion IPO Subscribed 135 Times On Final Day. Know What Brokerage Houses Say

Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Jio Lost 1.9 Crore Wireless Subscribers In September: TRAI

Jio Lost 1.9 Crore Wireless Subscribers In September: TRAI

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Abhishek Mishra / With growing inflation, it is important to have proper retirement planning in place, so that one can afford a proper lifestyle even after retirement.

Advertisement