Haven't Converted To Islam, Will File Defamation Suit Against Arvind Kejriwal: Hans Raj Hans

Hans Raj Hans, the BJP's candidate for Lok Sabha elections from North West Delhi reserved seat, said he would have been ousted by his own family if he had converted to Islam.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2019
BJP candidate for North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans has said that he will file a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleging that he had converted to Islam
BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat and famous Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans on Friday said that he will file a defamation suite against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders for maligning his image.

His remarks a came day after the Aam Aadmi Party accused Hans of allegedly converting to Islam in 2014, and has said that he can not contest election from North West Delhi reserved seat.

Refuting the AAP charge, Hans said he would have been ousted by his own family if he had converted to Islam.

"I was born in a Valmiki family and my mother is worshiper of saint Valmiki and she would had killed me if I would have converted to Islam," he said addressing a press conference here.

Hans said he was deeply hurt by the accusations of AAP leaders including Kejriwal, and added he would file a defamation suite against Kenriwal and other AAP leaders.

Hans is contesting against Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh in a triangular contest.

The BJP has replaced sitting MP Udit Raj from the seat and fielded Hans. Udit Raj has joined Congress after denied ticket and accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit.

IANS

