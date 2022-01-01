Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Gujarat To Launch Week-long Drive From Jan 3 To Inoculate 15-18 Age Group Against COVID-19

Efforts will be made to ensure that no child is left behind under the mega drive, he said, after reviewing the preparations for the campaign by video-conferencing with municipal commissioners and district collectors.

Gujarat To Launch Week-long Drive From Jan 3 To Inoculate 15-18 Age Group Against COVID-19
A women receiving her covid vaccine. | PTI Photo

Trending

Gujarat To Launch Week-long Drive From Jan 3 To Inoculate 15-18 Age Group Against COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T00:03:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:03 am

The Gujarat government will begin a special week-long campaign from January 3 to vaccinate 36 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19, a senior official said on Saturday.

A mega drive will also be organised on January 7, with a focus on Class 10 students who will be appearing for the board exam this year, additional chief secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal said. The special campaign will be undertaken from January 3 to 9 at 3,500 centres prepared for the purpose from 9 am to 6 pm, Aggarwal told reporters.         

Efforts will be made to ensure that no child is left behind under the mega drive, he said, after reviewing the preparations for the campaign by video-conferencing with municipal commissioners and district collectors. The aim is to cover around 36 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age. The drive will also cover schools, it is, out-of-school children, institutions for the disabled and mentally-ill children and orphanages, the official said.   

Related Stories

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

As per the Centre's guidelines, the beneficiaries in this age group will only be administered Covaxin, and the government has adequate quantities of the vaccine available with it, he said. Registration for vaccination started from January 1, with the option of on-site registration, in which a beneficiary can either provide details of his Aadhaar card, vehicle licence, or even a mobile phone number, which could either be his own or that of his parents, friends, school teacher or principal, Aggarwal said.

A special mega campaign will also be conducted across the state on January 7, during which focus will be on children studying in Class 10, so that they don’t face any problem during their board examination, he said. The health department also has a database of 13-14 lakh comorbid adults above 60 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers for the booster dose starting January 10, for which a gap of 39 weeks is required after the second dose, the official added. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

-With PTI Inputs 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ahmedabad Gujarat CM covid vaccine Board Examinations Video Conference Aadhar Card
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement