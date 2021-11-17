Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Gopal Rai To Chair Meeting Of Departments Concerned Over CAQM's Latest Directions

"The minister has called a high-level meeting at 12 noon to discuss the latest CAQM directions with senior officials of the environment department, public works department, municipal corporations, NDMC and education department," an official said.

Gopal Rai To Chair Meeting Of Departments Concerned Over CAQM's Latest Directions
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai adresses press conference in New Delhi | PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Trending

Gopal Rai To Chair Meeting Of Departments Concerned Over CAQM's Latest Directions
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T11:35:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:35 am

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting of departments concerned with regard to the latest directions issued by the Commission of Air Quality Management to contain air pollution, officials said on Wednesday.

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the air pollution issue, the CAQM late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi -- NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa -- will remain operational till November 30.

"The minister has called a high-level meeting at 12 noon to discuss the latest CAQM directions with senior officials of the environment department, public works department, municipal corporations, NDMC and education department," an official said.

The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

The Delhi government on Saturday had announced closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week from Monday. All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, were asked to work from home.

No construction and demolition activity was allowed in the capital till November 17, it had announced in a desperate effort to contain the spiralling air pollution levels. 

- With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gopal Rai New Delhi Air Quality Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Management Committee Environment Minister Air Pollution Supreme Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Manoj Mishra / Dilli ki Sardi has over the years turned from being a cheerful season to a toxic time when the Yamuna is filled with froth and the city with hazardous air. How did this happen?

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement