Get Ready To Scramble On May 23 With Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XC

The 1200cc High Power engine gets a dedicated tune in the Scrambler 1200 XC

India will only get the XC variant of the 1200cc Scrambler.

Top-shelf components are aplenty; gets Brembo M50 monoblocs and Showa USD forks.

The new Scrambler 1200 XC is expected to be priced to be around Rs 12 lakh.

Triumph is ready to bring the ultimate scrambling experience to India with the launch of the Scrambler 1200 XC on May 23. It is one of the most hardcore factory offerings of the scrambler genre with enough bells and whistles to make your adventure motorcycle look insignificant. Given that it will be brought to India via the CBU route, it is likely to cost as much, if not slightly more affordable than the range topping Thruxton R cafe racer.

The upcoming motorcycle stays true to the scrambler legacy where in you strip the base motorcycle’s fancy bits and kit it with off-road components. All of these help the rider go from point A to B as the crow flies. Hence, you get a powerful 1200cc parallel-twin motor, long-travel suspension, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, spoke rims with tubeless Metzeler Tourance tyres and a whole host of electronic aids to help you extract the maximum out of your riding thrills.

This barebones off-roader makes behemoth adventure motorcycles look unnecessarily large. It also looks the part thanks to a round headlamp, a round fuel tank, an upswept scrambler-style exhaust, flat and wide handlebars, and a flat seat. Yet there are modern bits like LED illumination and a second-gen colour TFT screen.

There is no true rival to the Scrambler 1200 XC in India. The other scramblers available in the country are more pseudo-styled offerings that limit your off-roading abilities. Only the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is capable of calling itself a true-blood scrambler, but that too, on paper, is no match for the abilities and capabilities that the Triumph possesses. We will be riding the bike on May 23. So stay tuned to find out what we think of the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC!

