Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone

Ganga Expressway will be 594 kilometres road in Uttar Pradesh, starting near Bijauli village in Meerut till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T14:55:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 2:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Ganga Expressway Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement