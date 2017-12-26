From New Year, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Workers Will Have To Mark Attendance Through Aadhaar And Fingerprint

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it must for employees to mark attendance with Aadhaar number and fingerprint biometrics from January 1 to curb truancy.

According to a report in The Times of India, the civic body has distributed around 700 Aadhar-verified biometric attendance machines to record the attendance of 25,000 staff.

Earlier, in May this year, municipal corporation of Mumbai had linked attendance and salaries of its over 1.5 lakh employees to Aadhaar.

At present, EDMC staff-- comprising sanitation workers,teachers, gardeners,doctors and nurse-- uses manual register. However, the supervising officers have complained of misuse of the existing system.

"Some of the workers mark attendance for three-four days in a go. The practice is unacceptable but there is no system to check it," an official was quoted by the paper. Many resident welfare groups have also complained against sanitation workers who don’t report to work despite marking their attendance.

The diktat is not going down well with a lot of daily wage workers. Some have complained that their fingerprintshave been smudged due to hard labour, which could prevent the machine from reading their biometric details. Aworkers' union head demanded scanning of iris instead of fingerprints.