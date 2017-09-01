The Website
﻿
01 September 2017 National

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Admitted In Delhi Hospital

The 69-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Thursday evening.
Outlook Web Bureau
Former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, has been admitted in a private hospital here for treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), hospital authorities said today.

The 69-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Thursday evening.

Deep vein thrombosis, or deep venous thrombosis (DVT), is the formation of a blood clot (thrombus) within a deep vein.

"Rawat has been under the care of Dr V S Bedi, Chairperson, Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, and Dr Ajay Yadav, Senior Vascular Surgeon. He has been admitted for treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT)," according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the SGRH.

"His condition is improving and is being monitored closely," he said.

