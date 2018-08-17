The Website
India Bids Farewell To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Outlook Web Bureau
Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cremated with full state honours at Smriti Sthal in Delhi on Friday. The last rites were performed by his daughter Namita Bhattacharya

 

 

Thousands of people joined the funeral procession of the BJP patriarch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the cortege.

BJP chief Amit Shah, several union ministers and party leaders also walked sombrely behind the cortege as it made its way to the Rashtriya Smirti Sthal where the last rites was performed.

Vajpayee, 93, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness.

A huge crowd of people showered petals at the funeral procession and jostled to get a glimpse of the former prime minister.

(Inputs from agencies)

