The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 October 2017 Last Updated at 3:01 pm National

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Forms New Party After Leaving Congress

Rane's move comes after days of speculation that he may join the BJP. Last week, Rane had also met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.
Outlook Web Bureau
Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Forms New Party After Leaving Congress
File Photo
Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Forms New Party After Leaving Congress
outlookindia.com
2017-10-01T15:03:23+0530

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who had recently resigned from the Congress, today announced the launch of a new party called 'Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh'.

"I have just launched the party. I am waiting for some people to join, then I will decide the future course (of action)," the 65-year-old Konkan strongman said at a press conference here.

Rane's move comes after days of speculation that he may join the BJP. Last week, Rane had also met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rane had resigned from the Congress last month while accusing the party of reneging on the promise of making him the chief minister when he had joined the party 12 years ago after leaving the Shiv Sena.

He had also resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

A prominent leader from the influential Maratha community, Rane was the chief minister in 1999 while in the Shiv Sena.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narayan Rane Maharashtra BJP. Congress Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hafiz Saeed Sends Rs. 100m Defamation Notice To Pak Foreign Minister For Calling Him 'Darling' Of The White House
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters