﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Follow Constitution, Refrain From Violence: US To Sri Lankan Parties

Follow Constitution, Refrain From Violence: US To Sri Lankan Parties

In a dramatic development, Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa staged a political comeback on Friday, becoming the new Prime Minister after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
Follow Constitution, Refrain From Violence: US To Sri Lankan Parties
Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, speaks with party members at his official residence in Colombo, Friday
(AP Photo/Rukmal Gamage)
Follow Constitution, Refrain From Violence: US To Sri Lankan Parties
outlookindia.com
2018-10-27T09:12:21+0530
Related Stories

As Sri Lanka faces a constitutional crisis after its president ousted the prime minister, the United States on Friday urged political parties in the island nation  to abide by the Constitution and refrain from violence.

In a dramatic development, Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa staged a political comeback on Friday, becoming the new Prime Minister after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe who termed the move as "unconstitutional" and vowed to prove his majority in Parliament.

In its first reaction to the unfolding situation in Sri Lanka, the US State Department said it is following the development in the island nation.

"We call on all parties to act in accordance with SL's Constitution, refrain from violence, and follow due process," the State Department said in a tweet.

"We expect gov of SL to uphold its Geneva commitments to human rights, reform, accountability, justice, and reconciliation," the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department said.

The move that took the island nation by surprise came amid growing tensions between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on several policy matters even as the President remained critical of the Prime Minister and his policies, especially on economy and security.

Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing-in of Rajapaksa is "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in Parliament. 

( PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranil Wickremesinghe Mahinda Rajapaksa Maithripala Sirisena Sri Lanka USA International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wickremesinghe Sacked, Rajapaksa Sworn In As New PM In Sri Lanka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters