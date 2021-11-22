Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Fishing Harbours To Be Upgraded To International Standards: Union Minister Murugan

Fishing harbours in the country will be upgraded to international standards with the aim of increasing the value of fish exports to Rs one lakh crore by 2024-25, Union Fisheries Minister L Murugan said here on Monday. The Minister, who was in the city, visited the Office of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) here and held a meeting with senior officials.

Fishing Harbours To Be Upgraded To International Standards: Union Minister Murugan

Trending

Fishing Harbours To Be Upgraded To International Standards: Union Minister Murugan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T18:24:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:24 pm

"Union government aims at increasing the value of fish exports to Rs one lakh crore by 2024-25. Fishing harbours in the country, including Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Paradeep, will be upgraded to international standards. As part of this, ice plants and processing facilities will be arranged at the Harbour itself," minister told the media.

He said that through the modernisation of ports, fishermen will be able to get better prices for their products.

"A detailed project report of the Seaweed Processing Centre to be set up in the Special Economic Zone in Tamil Nadu is being prepared. It will ensure employment opportunities and economic empowerment for women in the fisheries sector," Minister said.

Related Stories

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

He met the MPEDA Chairman and other top officials like K S Srinivas, Director, M Karthikeyan and Joint Directors Ram Mohan M K and P Anil Kumar. MPEDA officials gave a powerpoint presentation on the Organisation's milestones in the Marine Products Sector, following which the Minister visited the Quality Control and Micro Biology Laboratories and Seafood India Signature Stall at MPEDA.

Murugan also visited the Accelerated Freeze Drying Company (AFDC) at Ezhupunna in Alappuzha district. AFDC Ezhupunna is one of the few prawn processing-exporting companies in the country with accelerated freeze and drying systems. The Minister also held discussions with AFDC Managing Director, Abraham J Tharakan and inspected the operation of the seafood processing systems.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

He also visited the Fishing harbour at Thoppumpady in Kochi.
The Minister was accompanied by Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden and Dr M Beena, Chairperson of the Kochi Port Trust.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Perumal Murugan India Kerala Kochi Union Minister Kerala Fishing harbour
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement