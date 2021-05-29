Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin In The Soup After Police Starts Probe Into Her Breakfast Bill

Finland police has announced that they will investigate Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s breakfast bill after the tabloid Iltalehti reported that she has been claiming back about 300 euros ($365) per month for her family’s breakfasts while living at her official residence, Kesaranta.

According to reports, Finland police on Friday announced a pre-trial investigation into a possible public-office offence, after receiving a request to probe the issue.

“The prime minister has been reimbursed for some meals, even though the wording of the law on ministerial remuneration does not appear to permit this," police said in a statement.

Reports say that Opposition parties in Finland have alleged misuse of taxpayer’s money for subsidizing Prime Minister’s expenses.

However, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Marin said that she has not made any purchase herself and that all that purchases have been made by the office and employees of the Prime Minister’s office. She also said that she has asked all reated procurement be suspended until matter is clarified.

“As Prime Minister, I have not requested a meal allowance or participated in the decision. When I took up my post, I have been told that this includes living and staying at Kesäranta, and that this has also been the case for previous prime ministers,” she said.

En ole pääministerinä pyytänyt ateriaetua tai osallistunut asiasta päättämiseen. Kun olen aloittanut tehtävässä, minulle on kerrottu, että tämä sisältyy Kesärannassa asumiseen ja yöpymiseen, ja että näin on toimittu myös aiempien pääministerien osalta. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) May 28, 2021

“It is good that the procedure is being clarified. I have relied on the information and guidance I have received from the officials. I have not made the purchases myself, but all the purchases have been made by the office and employees of the Prime Minister's Office,” she said, adding, “I asked yesterday that all related procurement be suspended until the matter is clarified.”

Marin had come to power with the support of a centre-left coalition in December 2019. Her government was widely applauded for Finland maintaining some of Europe’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates. According to reports, the breakfast bill controversy is likely to heat up in the Nordic nation as the country is gearing up for local elections June 13, where the far-right Finns Party has been predicted to make record gains against the ruling coalition.

