Festive Offers On Yamaha FZ25, FZ Fi And More

Offers include low down payment options and attractive finance schemes

02 November 2018
With Diwali right around the corner, many of you would be looking to buy a new two-wheeler. If it happens to be a Yamaha that you’re eyeing, we have some good news. The Japanese brand is now offering low down payment and financing options on its fleet, valid till 29 November.

Yamaha FZ25
Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Starting with the Yamaha FZ25, the naked streetfighter has been one of the most affordable in the sub-300cc segment. While it may seem slightly underwhelming when compared to its rivals, it serves as a perfect fit for buyers upgrading from the 150cc segment. For the festive season, the Yamaha FZ25 can now be bought for a low down payment option of Rs 8,999.

Along with this, Yamaha also offers up to 95 per cent finance scheme on the FZ25 (including documentation and processing fee). However, it can be only be availed with a slightly higher down payment of Rs 12,111.

Yamaha FZ Fi
Rs 81,540 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Before the FZ25, it was the FZ-S and the FZ Fi which led the brand’s naked streetfighter segment. If it’s still the smaller sibling you prefer over the bigger one, it can now be bought for a low down payment of Rs 7,399.

Yamaha RayZR Street Rally
Rs 58,098 (ex-showroom Delhi)

While the newly launched Yamaha RayZR Street Rally may not actually be as sporty as we were expecting, it certainly has an imposing presence with its wing style fairing, knuckle guards, faux air vents and sporty mirrors. Interested customers can buy the scooter at a low down payment option of Rs 5,555.

Source: zigwheels.com

