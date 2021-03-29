Happy Holi 2021: Don’t Want To Cook? These Places In Delhi Have Great Menu

There are several ways to do Holi right – Daubing a riot of colours on your neighbours’ faces, brandishing water guns the size of tanks, and of course, splashing other revellers from rooftops. No Holi celebration is ever complete without the mandatory Holi party, however, the increasing number of Covid-19 cases changed it all this year.

Colours aside, we're all ready to gorge on some delightfully sweet gujiyas and refreshing thandai. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants in Delhi if you want to relax and unwind with some great food and drinks:

JW Marriott

What is a Holi celebration if not for the delicious and satiating food that goes along with it? Celebrating the traditional flavours of Holi, this year, K3 – New Delhi’s Food Theatre at JW Marriott New Delhi will present a finely curated display of authentic flavours and delectable dishes. From Rajasthani delicacies like laal maans, kacchi haldi ki subzi, lehsuni palak and chaulai to Awadhi and Delhi 6 cuisine and dishes from Kerala, Gods Own Country, all is being offered with the vibrancy that these speciality cuisines have. Italian Master Chef Fulvio is presenting flavoured risottos as a colour nod to the festival. Wild rocket and melon seeds pesto, saffron and champagne, porcini and black truffle risottos will be in direct pairing with the traditional Indian fervour.

Where: Asset Area 4 - Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

2. Lazeez Affairè

Enjoy a peaceful dining experience with your loved ones amidst a classy ambience and relish dishes that have pioneered the hearts of the capital for many years.

For vegetarians, this place is absolute heaven because of the richness in flavours that are otherwise scarcely available in most restaurants. For starters, Dahi Kebab and Mushroom Galouti Kebab are highly recommended. While for mains the chef’s specials are Methi Mutter Malai and Dal Lazeez which are prepared with utmost love and precision. On the other hand, North-Indian food is truly incomplete without Butter Chicken. Needless to say, Lazeez Affaire has won over many hearts with its signature recipe. Rajwari Gosht is another royal treat for you if you’re a mutton lover. The perfect accompaniments for a cocktail hour are Mutton galouti kebab and Murg Kali Mirch Tikka under Non-Vegetarian starters.

Don’t forget to end your dining experience on the sweetest note as the restaurant takes pride in its Paan Kulfi and Phirni!

Where: 6, Chanakyapuri Shopping Complex, 48, Malcha Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

3. One8 Commune

With eye-catching decor and a vibrant ambience to go along with an extensive multi-cuisine food menu and wonderfully varied and innovative drinks menu, One8 Commune has all the ingredients that comprise a fun outing. With a huge wall glistening with the autograph of Virat Kohli right as you enter and an equally huge bar on its left, you know you are in for a grand experience. The menu is an unconfused, well-curated mix of Mediterranean, Continental, and Asian, with a section of (North) Indian Plates.

Where: Worldmark 2, 8, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

4. Harajuku Tokyo Café

A cutesy cafe has recently come up in Delhi that offers authentic Japanese snacks and desserts, inspired by the streets of Tokyo and Osaka. Harajuku Tokyo Cafe is a cosy pink and white wonderland that serves sumptuous boba tea, freshly baked Japanese Jiggly Cheesecake, exclusively crafted Japanese desserts and bread, and made-on-order street foods from Japan.

Where: FF, Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre 1st Floor, above Zara, opp. Gap, Delhi, 110017

Well, if you are not planning to step out of your house considering the increase in the number of cases, worry not – We have options for you as well.

5. Conosh

Are you someone who loves to try regional cuisines and home-cooked food from different eating joints? If yes then Conosh has to be your go-to place. With a belief that food unites all, Conosh is bringing skilled home-chefs and bakers together to showcase cooking talents and share mouth-watering food with passionate foodies who will admire and appreciate their skills! From regional thalis and cuisine from Goa to chocolates and desserts, you can find it all here. The best part is you can just order it all online.

Website: https://www.conosh.com/

6. Pracheen, India before 1947

Pracheen, translated from the word “Ancient” brings back the glory of the original flavours seeking help from old cooks (Khansamas), old recipe books and other documented facts and history of the dishes. Most of the states have different influences on their cuisine due to different rulers, trade influences, etc. that covered a huge range: several methods of preparation, cooking styles, utensils and ingredients. The different invasions, the wars between the states to acquire an old state and include it in its kingdom have a huge role in eating habits. Bhatti Ka Murgh, Chaanp Tajdar, Muton Nihari, Awadhi Murgj Biryani, Laal Maans are a must try.

Website:https://www.instagram.com/pracheenindiabefore1947

