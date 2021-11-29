Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Farooq Abdullah And His Fellow NC Leaders Stage Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Restoration Of Article 370

NC president and MP Farooq Abdullah led the protest in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament lawns and also demanded a judicial probe into the recent encounters in Srinagar's Hyderpora and Rambagh, besides Lawaypora in the outskirts of the city in December last year.

Farooq Abdullah And His Fellow NC Leaders Stage Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Restoration Of Article 370
Farooq Abdullah And His Fellow NC Leaders Stage Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Restoration Of Article 370 | Outlook

Trending

Farooq Abdullah And His Fellow NC Leaders Stage Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Restoration Of Article 370
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T20:30:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:30 pm

Demanding the restoration of the Jammu &Kashmir's statehood and its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, Three Lok Sabha members of the National Conference staged a sit-in outside the Parliament

The protest by Abdullah and his colleagues, Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, on the first day of the Winter Session, coincided with Parliament passing The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to rescind the three contentious agricultural laws. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha approved the bill without any debate amid protests by opposition members who were demanding a discussion on it.

Abdullah was carrying a placard that read "Like farm laws, revoke 5th August 2019 unconstitutional decision and restore Article 370 and 35A", while Lone and Masoodi were carrying posters saying "Order judicial probe into Hyderpora, Rambagh and Lawaypora shootouts".

Related Stories

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Community Medicine Head, Safdarjung Hospital

As per police, four people, including a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate, were killed in an encounter in Hyderpora on November 15. The families of three of the deceased claimed that their slain relatives were innocent civilians, prompting Lt Governor to order a magisterial probe into the incident. On November 25, three local militants were shot dead by police in Rambagh locality of the city, while three more suspected militants were killed in another controversial encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar in December last year.

Abdullah said the government must restore pre-August 2019 position to J&K if it wants to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "The August 5, 2019 development was unconstitutional which badly hurt the people of Jammu and Kashmir. If they want to win back the people, this (restoration of pre-August 2019 position) is the only way".

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Taking a dig at the BJP, Abdullah said the party just passes bills without discussions which is not a parliamentary way of doing things."The tragedy is that Parliament is no longer what it used to be. Today, the bills are passed without discussion and this is the reason they have to repeal them (farm bills). Had the government listened to the opposition and held a discussion over it, none of this would have happened and over 700 farmers would not have died (during the year-long agitation)," the NC president said.

Abdullah expressed hope that the government learnt lessons from this and it would revoke the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 without any further delay.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Farooq Abdullah India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: Article 370 Farm Laws Withdrawal Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Lachmi Deb Roy / Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in conversation with Outlook about his book ‘Cooking to Save Your Life’.

Advertisement