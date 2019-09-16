Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Hyderabad. Rao, one of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) veterans, was one of the leading opposition leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Rao was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are further investigating the events leading to his suicide.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added.

The 72-year-old leader, whose career spanned over three decades, had handled various portfolios, including home, health, irrigation and panchayat raj, to name a few. He served as a cabinet minister under chief ministers N. T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from ANI)