YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Girl!

Evelyn Sharma most known for her sweet roles in Bollywood films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Ishqedarriyaan' and 'Saaho', has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, Ava Rania Bhindi, on the 12th of November. Entering this new season of life, the young mother says: "The minute I held Ava in my arms I knew that this was going to be the most important role I would ever play in my life, the role of her mother." And it looks like a role made for her!

We spoke to a close friend of the family who told us that mother and child are doing well. “Yes, Evelyn loves her career in showbiz and will always find new ways to connect with her fans, but right now her focus is on family, home, and wellness.”

We can't wait to see those gorgeous newborn pics on Evelyn's social media soon! Many congrats to the entire family!