Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
Year-Ender

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

Many actors have done a brilliant onscreen transformation this year. From building up a body to gaining weight massively to completely going unrecognisable via make-up, here are some of the top transformations on-screen which left us amazed.

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds
Actress Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi (left); Actor Aayush Sharma in Antim (centre); Actress Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalitha. | Instagram/@larabhupathi, @aaysharma, @kanganaranaut

Trending

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T22:17:41+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:17 pm

The ability to seamlessly slide into the role is a true sign of an actor. The same sometimes necessitates tremendous efforts on the part of the artistes, who must endure astonishing modifications to match the parts of their character. While some go through immense work outs and diets to get that look, some performers have to take the route of prosthetics and make up to make them get that perfect transformation onscreen

From changing their physical features to adapting to the subtleties of the characters, many actors go through extreme hard work in order to get their final performances perfect. While some end up dazzling us, there are many others who end up failing miserably onscreen. Here are some of the onscreen transformations that left us surprised in 2021:

Lara Dutt (‘Bell Bottom’)

Actress Lara Dutta shocked the world with her look from her film ‘Bell Bottom’. In the film, she played the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress' make-up was flawless, and she looked precisely like the late Prime Minister. Dutta managed to go unrecognizable completely. Even when the trailer for the film was released, people were wondering as to where Dutta was in the movie. But it was there realized by everyone that it was Dutta only onscreen as Gandhi. The nuances that Dutta brought into the character, made the gritty and fearless PM Gandhi come to life.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Kangana Ranaut (‘Thalaivii’)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Actress Kangana Ranaut played former actress turned politician Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivii’, and she delivered yet another powerful performance. Ranaut played the numerous periods of Jayalalithaa's life, which necessitated her to adopt several different looks, spanning over 30 years of the legend's life. Ranaut's passion and commitment to the character, from gaining weight to reducing it again, was definitely praiseworthy.

Kriti Sanon (‘Mimi’)

Actress Kriti Sanon, who plays a surrogate mother in ‘Mimi’, had to gain weight in order to impersonate a pregnant lady convincingly. Sanon, who surprised everyone with her miraculous weight growth and then her weight loss journey, also emerged as one of the year's best performers with her stunning show. She let go off the leggy lass good looks and concentrated on her acting, and she came up with a brilliant portrayal of a surrogate mother fighting to keep the legal custody of her child.

Aayush Sharma (‘Antim’)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Actor Aayush Sharma’s was probably the most astonishingly remarkable transformations of the current crop of actors. He made jaws drop with the first glimpse of his latest film release, ‘Antim’. Sharma transformed from a slim, guy-next-door in ‘LoveYatri’ to a muscular, frightening, dreaded gangster in ‘Antim’. He stood tall opposite a bulging and muscular Salman Khan, an actor who is known for his fitness and huge muscles. Sharma earned huge accolades from all corners for his remarkable change in physicality.Ayushmann Khurrana (‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his content selections, drew attention to himself in his new flick ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ with his bulked up figure. As a gym trainer, Khurrana strengthened his muscles and body, which became one of the most talked about elements in the film's advertising campaign. While he has been praised a lot for the selection of his differential characters, it’s quite interesting to see Khurrana bulk up for once to get the look to perfection.

Tags

Prateek Sur Kangana Ranaut Aayush Sharma Lara Dutta Ayushmann Khurrana Kriti Sanon Mumbai India Film Entertainment Transformation Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood news Year-Ender Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Twinning Look Gives Relationship Goals To Fans

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Twinning Look Gives Relationship Goals To Fans

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement