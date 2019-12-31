Year Ender 2019: From Naira & Kartik To Mishti & Abir, These Top 7 Onscreen TV Couples Made Our Hearts Flutter

In the year 2019, the Telly world brought to us an array of incredible characters. And with them came some of the greatest love stories the Indian television industry has ever offered. There are

some on-screen jodis that audiences have rooted for fervently, and some others who have made us squeal with delight when the much-awaited sparks between them finally flew. The TV couples have the most undeniable on-screen chemistry. They are icons in their own space, who redefined romance and compassion with fictional love stories we simply couldn't get enough of.

This year also saw them spread the magic of their unbelievable chemistry. As the year comes to an end, we bring to you some of the most romantic on-screen couples who managed to set our screens on fire throughout the year. They kept the audiences hooked with their passion and romance. While some shows have already gone off-air, others continue with their trail. From Naira-Kartik to Abir-Mishti, they have wowed us with their fiery chemistry and unusual love story. They have managed to make our hearts flutter and hold a special place. Fans invest their emotions in them and connect to their joys, pains and sorrows. Here are the top TV couples of 2019 who ruled the Telly world and left a huge impact on the viewers.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)