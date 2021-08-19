August 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Gal Gadot Is A 'Wonder' Mom! Actor's Photos Pumping Breast Milk Backstage Go Viral

Gal Gadot Is A 'Wonder' Mom! Actor's Photos Pumping Breast Milk Backstage Go Viral

The Hollywood star was praised on social media for normalising the trend of breast feeding at work.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:17 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gal Gadot Is A 'Wonder' Mom! Actor's Photos Pumping Breast Milk Backstage Go Viral
Gal Gadot shares three daughters – daughter Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4, and Daniella Varsano, 1 month – with husband Yaron Varsano
Gal Gadot Is A 'Wonder' Mom! Actor's Photos Pumping Breast Milk Backstage Go Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-08-19T11:17:26+05:30

Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s pictures of pumping breast milk, while sitting in a makeup chair have gone viral. The 36-year-old 'Wonder Woman'  star shared them on Instagram and wrote: “Just Me, backstage, being a mom.”

In the photos, Gadot can be seen wearing a white robe and cape draped over her shoulders while pumping breast milk, while getting her hair and makeup done.  

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot shares three daughters – daughter Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4, and Daniella Varsano, 1 month – with husband Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer. The couple has been married since 2008.

Gadot’s kids have already taken a liking to her work life and even made a cameo in her film ‘Wonder Woman: 1984.’ “I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty’s [Jenkins, director] son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband,” she said in an interview.

“This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty,” she said. “It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family,” Gal added.

(Inputs From Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Announce The Arrival Of Their First Child

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Gal Gadot Los Angeles Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos