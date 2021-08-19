Gal Gadot Is A 'Wonder' Mom! Actor's Photos Pumping Breast Milk Backstage Go Viral

Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s pictures of pumping breast milk, while sitting in a makeup chair have gone viral. The 36-year-old 'Wonder Woman' star shared them on Instagram and wrote: “Just Me, backstage, being a mom.”

In the photos, Gadot can be seen wearing a white robe and cape draped over her shoulders while pumping breast milk, while getting her hair and makeup done.

Gadot shares three daughters – daughter Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4, and Daniella Varsano, 1 month – with husband Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer. The couple has been married since 2008.

Gadot’s kids have already taken a liking to her work life and even made a cameo in her film ‘Wonder Woman: 1984.’ “I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty’s [Jenkins, director] son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband,” she said in an interview.

“This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty,” she said. “It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family,” Gal added.

