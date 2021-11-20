Will Preity Zinta Make Comeback In Films After Welcoming Twins?

On Thursday, actor Priety Zinta announced that she has welcomed twins in her life via surrogacy. Now, the reports of her Bollywood comeback have begun surfacing online. The actress will portray the character of a Kashmiri mother in her comeback film.

The movie will be directed by Danish Renzu. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. A report in ETimes hints that the film is set in Kashmir, and the pre-production work has already started. “The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun, and additional casting is also underway”, claims a source.

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene recently embraced parenthood and are ready to commence a completely new chapter of their lives. While sharing the good news, the actress wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

The celebrity couple has decided to keep the identity of their children hidden. As soon as the news surfaced online, many congratulatory messages streamed in on Zinta's Twitter feed. Nargis Fakhri, Iulia Vantur, and Rakul Preet Singh congratulated the couple with warm and loving comments on Instagram.

Zinta and Goodenough got married in 2016, and ever since the actress has been residing in the USA.