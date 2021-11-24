When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Ganguly, the actress, is unstoppable. After a long absence, the lady returned to television with 'Anupamaa.' Her story about embarking on a journey of self-discovery and establishing an independent identity for herself struck a chord with the audience, and you know the outcome.

The show has been a constant at the top of the TRP charts for a while now. The actress also achieved her 2 million Instagram following milestone and celebrated it in the most unique way possible. Ganguly chose to get custom-made dog cake and feed strays in and around her set. She also made a special video on Instagram for her fans, thanking them for their continued support. And it is pure gold for her fans, for it saw Monisha Sarabhai meet Anupama, two of Ganguly's most loved characters and took us down memory lane.

The video saw Ganguly get into the get up of Monisha and have an entertaining chat with Anupamaa. And apart from this warm gesture, what also floored us was the ease with which the actress pulled off her characters. In a way that only Monisha can charm us, Monisha fan-girled over Anupamaa and how many times she watches her show, but only after 'Uska Pati Sirf Mera Hai.' ( Her husband is only mine.)

She also asked for 2 autographs - one for herself and one for her neighbour. Like they say, old habits die hard.

Monisha Sarabhai and her vasooli habits caught on to one and all pretty soon when 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' launched on TV. Monisha taught us that it was completely normal to want to save your hard-earned money and bargain ‘hard’ at any chance that you get. Like Monisha once said, "Middle class hona koi buri baat hai kya?" ( Is it a bad thing to be middle class?)

In sharp contrast, Anupamaa had everything but also nothing at the same time. She had to struggle from the beginning to gain her family's respect and create her own identity, after being pushed aside by her family.

However, Ganguly, with her talent, left a mark on us like no other with her portrayal of Monisha. And she continues to stun us each day, every day as Anupamaa. She is sure on her way to becoming an inspiration. She is also the perfect example of how age is just a number and that if you put your mind to it then you can achieve everything that you want.