Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Rupali Ganguly brought together Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa to celebrate two million followers on Instagram.

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!
Rupali Ganguly enoying her success spree | Instagram/rupaliganguly

Trending

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T22:41:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:41 pm

Ganguly, the actress, is unstoppable. After a long absence, the lady returned to television with 'Anupamaa.' Her story about embarking on a journey of self-discovery and establishing an independent identity for herself struck a chord with the audience, and you know the outcome.

The show has been a constant at the top of the TRP charts for a while now. The actress also achieved her 2 million Instagram following milestone and celebrated it in the most unique way possible. Ganguly chose to get custom-made dog cake and feed strays in and around her set. She also made a special video on Instagram for her fans, thanking them for their continued support. And it is pure gold for her fans, for it saw Monisha Sarabhai meet Anupama, two of Ganguly's most loved characters and took us down memory lane.

Watch the Video :

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The video saw Ganguly get into the get up of Monisha and have an entertaining chat with Anupamaa. And apart from this warm gesture, what also floored us was the ease with which the actress pulled off her characters. In a way that only Monisha can charm us, Monisha fan-girled over Anupamaa and how many times she watches her show, but only after 'Uska Pati Sirf Mera Hai.' ( Her husband is only mine.)

She also asked for 2 autographs - one for herself and one for her neighbour. Like they say, old habits die hard.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Monisha Sarabhai and her vasooli habits caught on to one and all pretty soon when 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' launched on TV. Monisha taught us that it was completely normal to want to save your hard-earned money and bargain ‘hard’ at any chance that you get. Like Monisha once said, "Middle class hona koi buri baat hai kya?" ( Is it  a bad thing to be middle class?)

In sharp contrast, Anupamaa had everything but also nothing at the same time. She had to struggle from the beginning to gain her family's respect and create her own identity, after being pushed aside by her family.

However, Ganguly, with her talent, left a mark on us like no other with her portrayal of Monisha. And she continues to stun us each day, every day as Anupamaa. She is sure on her way to becoming an inspiration. She is also the perfect example of how age is just a number and that if you put your mind to it then you can achieve everything that you want.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Television show Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

Shoojit Sircar On 'Sardar Udham': I Wanted Audiences To Take Back Jallianwala Bagh

Shahid Kapoor On 'Jersey': Doing A Remake Can Be Tougher Than Playing An Original Character

John Abraham On Pandemic Serving As An Opportunity To Reset

15 Years Of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya Shares What Went Behind Designing The Biggest Action Scenes

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Miesha Iyer Compares Her And Ieshaan Sehgal's Relationship To Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement